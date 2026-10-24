/Five killed, several injured after explosion in Bihar's Siwan as firecrackers catch fire

Five people, including three members of a family, were killed and three others sustained minor burn injuries after firecrackers caught fire and triggered a massive explosion inside a house in Alampur village of Bihar's Siwan district on Friday. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Jamo Bazaar police station at around 5.30 pm. Five bodies were recovered from the site following the explosion. Eight people were believed to be inside the house at the time, while three managed to escape with minor injuries.

The blast was so powerful that debris from the front portion of the house fell onto the road. The damage caused by the explosion also hampered rescue operations and the identification of the victims. Taking note of the incident and alleged negligence at the local level, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Soni ordered the immediate suspension of Jamo Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Dhiraj Kumar and local chowkidar Chandrika Manjhi.

Firecrackers stored inside house, explosions continue for two hours

The firecrackers were reportedly stored at the house of Alampur resident Mohd Amiruddin Mian, who is said to be involved in the firecracker trade. The fire spread to other firecrackers kept inside the house, triggering a series of explosions. The sounds of blasts were heard intermittently for around two hours, creating panic in the surrounding areas. Residents were frightened by the repeated explosions as emergency teams worked at the scene. Senior officials, including Siwan District Magistrate (DM) Vijay Prakash Meena and SP Bharat Soni, visited the site. Teams from the medical, fire and electricity departments were deployed, along with the dog squad and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), to secure the area and collect evidence.

Three family members among the deceased

Siwan DM Vijay Prakash Meena said information had been received about firecracker manufacturing at the house and that the explosion occurred there. The deceased included Md Amiruddin and his two granddaughters. The identities of the remaining victims were being verified. SP Bharat Soni confirmed five deaths and said three other people had left for private hospitals after sustaining minor injuries. He added that the figure of eight people inside the house was based on information provided by local residents, including village representatives, and that officials were awaiting confirmation from the medical team. Maharajganj SDPO Aman Kumar said, “Md Amiruddin (65), his two granddaughters of 14 and eight years of age, a ten-yr-old neighbour boy and an unidentified person were found dead.”

Special police team formed to investigate explosion

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion, including the storage and possible manufacturing of firecrackers at the premises. “A special police team under the leadership of the SDPO Maharajganj, Aman Kumar, has been formed to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the case. An FIR has been registered, with CI (circle inspector) Maharajganj appointed as the investigating officer (IO),” Soni said.

According to the SP, local residents claimed that the family held a licence for firecracker-related activities and had been engaged in the trade for around 20 years. Police will verify the licence and other relevant documents. “We will register an FIR and investigate where the firecrackers were sourced, whether the necessary licences were valid and whether the work was being carried out in accordance with the rules,” Soni said.