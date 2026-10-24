/‘He broke down crying’: Mika Singh recalls emotional call with Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand row

Mika Singh has spoken about the emotional impact of the recent Uttarakhand controversy on his elder brother, Daler Mehndi. During a press conference on October 23, the Punjabi singer recalled how Daler became overwhelmed with emotion when the two spoke on the phone a day after the incident.

The controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Daler's performance at an event in Tehri Garhwal and questioned his conduct on stage. The minister allegedly suspected that the singer was intoxicated, prompting a debate over the treatment of artists.

Mika Singh reveals Daler Mehndi's reaction

Mika said he first learnt about the incident after completing a show in Surat. He attempted to contact his brother that night but could not reach him. When they eventually spoke the following day, Daler's reaction caught him off guard.

"When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying," Mika recalled.

Mika admitted that the incident had left him disturbed and that he took time to decide how to respond publicly.

""I told him that if your health is not good, you should not say yes. Secondly, if the minister scolded you, you should have responded at that moment. You should have said, ‘I have not been bought, and I am not some other singer,’" Mika said.

Mika remembered his brother's words, "You know I can't talk to anyone by shouting, Mika.

What's the controversy?

The incident happened during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand on October 18.Several videos of the altercation later emerged on social media and drew mixed reactions online.

During the exchange, Uniyal questioned the singer’s capacity to perform and said, “You are not able to even speak, how will you sing?"

The minister later defended himself, saying Daler looked out of it and was lip-syncing instead of singing live. He also stated that the singer had been offered Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

However, the allegation that Daler was under the influence of alcohol has been denied by Mika.