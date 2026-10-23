/Mika Singh thanks CM Dhami over Mehndi's 'drunk' video row, seeks public apology from Minister Uniyal

Daler Mehndi's 'drunk' video has triggered a lot of controversy, to the point that even Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had to intervene to resolve the matter, which garnered a lot of attention.

On Thursday, the CM personally called Mehndi's brother and popular singer Mika Singh. A day later, Singh expressed gratitude to the CM for the phone call, during which he had requested Dhami to ensure a public apology from Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal to the singer.

Mika Singh thanks CM Dhami, seeks public apology from Minister Uniyal

The matter escalated after Subodh Uniyal's shocking confrontation with Mehndi, alleging that he was drunk as he continuously shouted at him in front of the entire crowd.

Mika Singh and several other celebrities and singers have called out the minister's behaviour, saying it was disrespectful. While the humiliation of the veteran singer was public, Singh said that the apology should also be public.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami speaks to brother Mika Singh over Daler Mehndi controversy

‘’I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami

ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture,'' he said.

"I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him," wrote Mika Singh.

"My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance,'' he said.

In his post, Singh said that while he appreciates the CM's intervention, the damage was done in public and should be undone in public as well. He made a humble request to the Chief Minister to ask Minister Uniyal to issue a public apology to Mehndi.

"I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai's dignity and reputation are respected," Singh wrote.

"I have faith in Dhami Saab's understanding and leadership," he added.

The incident happened on Oct 18 when Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a cultural event held during Navratri.

Mika has been openly discussing and slamming Uniyal for the disrespect shown to Mehndi, alleging that he was drunk at the event.

Mika, Kapil Sharma and other stars came out in Mehndi's support

Not only Mika, but several other celebrities, including Badshah, Kapil Sharma and others, have addressed the matter. Comedian Kapil Sharma, who shares a good bond with both brothers, shared that Mehndi had recently undergone major surgery and that was the reason behind his condition on stage.

Reacting to the viral clip and Uniyal's claim that Mehndi was drunk during the performance, Mika, in a video message, said,'"I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?"