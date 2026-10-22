/'Misunderstanding should be resolved through dialogue': Uttarakhand CM Dhami intervenes in Daler Mehndi controversy, speaks to brother Mika Singh

Days after the viral video of veteran singer Daler Mehndi's controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to singer Mika Singh over the phone on Thursday. He also spoke to state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal, the one involved in the controversy who had allegedly shamed the singer on stage.

The controversy stems from a Uttarakhand event where a minister allegedly spoke rudely to the singer, accusing him of being drunk during his performance. The video drew backlash, with many coming out in support of Mehndi.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami speaks to brother Mika Singh over Daler Mehndi's event row

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intervened in the Daler Mehndi controversy, asserting that artists are always respected in the state.

A day after Mika Singh slammed the allegation that Mehndi was drunk at the event, CM Dhami spoke to him and said, “any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be resolved through dialogue and in a cordial atmosphere”.

“Uttarakhand has always followed the principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and welcomed guests with warmth and respect,” the chief minister said as he added the artists from across the country are welcomed to the state.



“In ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, artists from across the country and the world are welcomed and respected wholeheartedly. The state government remains firmly committed to honouring art, culture and artists,” Dhami said.

As the controversy refuses to slow down with several celebrities slammed how Mahndi was treated at the event, CM Dhami at a press meet said today that he would get into the phone call with Mika.

Addressing Uniyal's reaction to Mehndi and how he confronted the singer on stage, Dhami said the minister has already addressed the matter, saying he was unaware of the singer's poor health.