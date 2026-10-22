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Kolkata airport: CISF detects ₹1.13 crore in US dollars hidden in bags of 2 Bangkok-bound passengers

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 24:31 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 24:31 IST
Kolkata airport: CISF detects ₹1.13 crore in US dollars hidden in bags of 2 Bangkok-bound passengers

Kolkata airport: CISF detects ₹1.13 crore in US dollars hidden in bags of 2 Bangkok-bound passengers Photograph: (x@CISFHQrs)

Story highlights

CISF detected $119,900 in foreign currency concealed in the baggage of two Bangkok-bound passengers at Kolkata airport and handed them over to Customs for further action.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected foreign currency worth approximately ₹1.13 crore during baggage screening at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

During X-ray screening, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images in the hand baggage of two passengers, a man and a woman, who were scheduled to travel to Bangkok. Their bags were sent for a physical examination.

The checks revealed $74,900 in the male passenger's bag and $45,000 in the female passenger's bag, taking the total to $119,900. The currency had been wrapped in newspaper and concealed in false bottoms inside the bags.


"CISF detected foreign currency worth approximately ₹1.13 crore (USD 1,19,900) during the screening of hand baggage at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata," it said on X.

After completing the required formalities, CISF personnel handed over both passengers and the recovered currency to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU)/Customs for further action.

The detection highlights the role of baggage screening in identifying suspicious items and maintaining airport security.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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