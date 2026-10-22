/Kolkata airport: CISF detects ₹1.13 crore in US dollars hidden in bags of 2 Bangkok-bound passengers

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected foreign currency worth approximately ₹1.13 crore during baggage screening at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

During X-ray screening, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images in the hand baggage of two passengers, a man and a woman, who were scheduled to travel to Bangkok. Their bags were sent for a physical examination.

The checks revealed $74,900 in the male passenger's bag and $45,000 in the female passenger's bag, taking the total to $119,900. The currency had been wrapped in newspaper and concealed in false bottoms inside the bags.



"CISF detected foreign currency worth approximately ₹1.13 crore (USD 1,19,900) during the screening of hand baggage at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata," it said on X.

After completing the required formalities, CISF personnel handed over both passengers and the recovered currency to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU)/Customs for further action.