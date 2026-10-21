/WATCH | Mysterious haze grips Ohio city as toxic chemical leak forces mass evacuation – What is happening?

A hazardous chemical leak forced parts of Toledo, Ohio, to be placed under evacuation and shelter-in-place orders as a thick haze blanketed the city. The incident prompted emergency crews to monitor the release and residents to stay away from the affected area. The evacuation order was issued at around 10:50 pm on Tuesday (Oct 20) for people living within a one-mile (1.6-kilometre) radius of the incident. Residents within an additional three-mile (4.8-kilometre) perimeter were told to remain indoors.

Toledo, a city of around 265,000 people, was covered by fog and haze that reduced visibility. Local reports also described a strong, plastic-like smell in the area. Videos shared on social media showed the haze blanketing the city.

Company confirms chemical involved in leak

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department identified Progress Avenue, in the city's northern commercial and industrial district, as the location of the incident. In an update early Wednesday, it said the release had not stopped.

“The release is ongoing, and crews continue to monitor the situation,” the department said.

MC Tank Transport Inc., which operates on Progress Avenue, confirmed that equipment linked to its operations was involved in the incident. The company identified the substance as glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of certain plastics, paints and coatings.

“Our immediate and overriding concern is the safety of area residents, emergency responders and our employees,” the company said, adding that it was coordinating with local authorities and had brought in additional emergency response resources.

Officials warn residents against exposure

Fire officials warned that exposure to the chemical could cause headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Residents who suspect they are experiencing symptoms were advised to seek medical guidance.

Authorities also cautioned people against judging the danger by visibility alone.

“You can’t tell fog from the release by looking, so please don’t rely on how the air looks,” the fire department said.

People outside the designated zones who notice an unusual odour were urged to stay indoors, shut windows and doors, and switch off ventilation systems that draw air from outside.