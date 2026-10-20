/Feds obtain DNA evidence that could prove Ilhan Omar married her brother: Report

Federal investigators in the United States have obtained DNA evidence to prove that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) married her brother and committed immigration fraud, The New York Post reported. According to the outlet, DNA, government records, and information from whistleblowers is being used to investigate whether Oman and her family committed immigration fraud.

Feds have been probing whether Omar's former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her biological brother. A source told the outlet that DNA evidence will play a critical role in establishing whether this is true. The two married in 2009 but separated two years later. They legally divorced in 2017. Omar had maintained that there was no fraud committed.

The report did not clarify how the DNA was obtained. Notably, Homeland Security Investigations had searched Omar’s Washington, DC, home on October 12. Prosecutors are said to be now in possession of solid evidence to bring an immigration fraud conspiracy case before a grand jury. Two people told the outlet that this includes the DNA samples, whatever was discovered during last week's search and other findings.

Earlier reports also claimed that the investigators went through her trash to get DNA samples, but a source denied this. Omar and her father are also being investigated to determine whether her birth date was misrepresented in the immigration papers.

Elmi is currently in the UK and is said to have applied for a marriage-based green card, but withdrew his application in 2019. This came after officials asked him for more evidence about the marriage, according to The Washington Post.