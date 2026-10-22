/'Gyanu must go': CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after release, despite Jantar Mantar protest undertaking

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released on Wednesday (Oct 21) and Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court, Mandir Marg Police Station, ordered the release took it as an undertaking from them that they will not make calls for Jantar Mantar protest.However, after their release the two raised slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Gyanu must go” in a video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.



"In view of overall facts and circumstances, the respondents are directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds in the sum of Rs.50,000 until the conclusion of enquiry," the SEM Court ordered. The matter has been put up for further proceedings on October 23 at 3 PM.

Also Read: 'You are not Gen Z': Delhi HC pulls up CJP's Das, Ranka over bail bond breach after Jantar Mantar trespass



During the course of the hearing, both Das and Ranka gave a written undertaking voluntarily. "I, Saurav Das, do undertake and promise not to commit any breach of peace. Further, it is also expressed that I have full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments, including the learned SEM Court. That we reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public Tranquillity and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Janta Manar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with Law. That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution," the order noted.

‘Gyanu must go!’ says Das and Ranka

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke shared a video of the two holding the Indian national flag, captioned: “Boys have a message” and “Gyanu must go!” The slogans appeared to reiterate the CJP's demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

'You are not Gen Z': Delhi HC

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court pulled the CJP leaders and asked about the ages of the two petitioners. Advocate Abhik Chimni told the high court that Saurav Das is 27 years old and Ashutosh Ranka is 32 years old. The Court then observed that the two were not from Gen Z and asked what the term meant. After being told that Gen Z refers to people born after 1997, the Court reiterated that the petitioners did not belong to that generation. The court reportedly responded, “Then you are not GenZ. What is GenZ? Court is informed that people born after 1997 are GenZ. Then you are not GenZ.”

Court mentions protest outside the country