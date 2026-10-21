The Delhi High Court has questioned CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's lawyer Abhik Chimni, asking him about the procedure followed after their bail bonds were furnished and allegedly breached with Jantar Mantar trespass act. The HC was hearing a petition filed by Das and Ranka On Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s order extending their judicial custody. The court observed that the petitioners had furnished bail bonds on October 11 and questioned why the procedure prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for breach of bail bonds was not followed. The court was referring to the peace bond valued at ₹50,000 each, and an obligation to maintain public peace and refrain from disruptive activities for one year signed by two leaders on Oct 11 after they were placed under preventive arrest at the Delhi Airport under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS.

The challenge follows an October 19 order by the special executive magistrate (SEM) at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station extending their custody by two days. The magistrate had cited concerns over public peace and security, and said the CJP leaders showed “no respect for law” by repeatedly calling for protests at de-notified sites. Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested after they scaled a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar on October 13, 2026, a day after the iconic location was officially denotified as a designated protest site. Questioning their actions, the court mentioned protests and violence in other countries where student protests have turned violent. "You are at the forefront (of the protest). When you break barricade, there are chances that more people may follow. There might be persons who may not be under your control," the court noted. “We have seen it happened outside our country. What started as student protests turned into something with arson and burning of buildings,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The top court asked about the ages of the two petitioners. Advocate Abhik Chimni told the high court that Saurav Das is 27 years old and Ashutosh Ranka is 32 years old. The Court then observed that the two were not from Gen Z and asked what the term meant. After being told that Gen Z refers to people born after 1997, the Court reiterated that the petitioners did not belong to that generation. The court reportedly responded, “Then you are not GenZ. What is GenZ? Court is informed that people born after 1997 are GenZ. Then you are not GenZ.”

About unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar, the high court also questioned the petitioners' conduct, pointing out that they allegedly breached barricades despite not having permission. "Barricade is there for a purpose… and when you break the barricade, there is a chance of 10-20 people coming," the court said, referring to incidents of “arson” and unrest in other countries. “We are seeing what is happening outside our country... Arson etc. You may have started with something you say is peaceful. For that purpose you take police permission which is to prevent unwanted persons who join your group and spoil your name,” Bar and Bench quoted the high court as observing.