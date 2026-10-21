/Kim Jong Un death rumors explode | China accused of secretly sending troops to Pyongyang

A single unverified post claiming North Korea's Kim Jong Un suffered a catastrophic cerebral haemorrhage and died after emergency brain surgery in Beijing triggered a frenzy. Rumours swirled of Chinese troops in Pyongyang and sister Kim Yo Jong seizing the nuclear arsenal, until North Korea released proof of life photos of Kim with daughter Kim Ju Ae inspecting a tiny pink shoe. Watch this report on why an unconfirmed death notice in a nuclear-armed state carries geopolitical risks.