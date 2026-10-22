/Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi show hits roadblock, Delhi Police denies permission

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert may not happen as scheduled. The singer is set to return to India with his Aura World Tour, but it has been learnt that the Delhi Police has denied security permission for his concert.

The concert was originally scheduled for November 1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, but was rescheduled to October 30.



As per ANI, Delhi Police has denied permission for Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, citing security reasons.

As per HT, in a letter addressed to BookMyShow, the Delhi Police has officially denied permission due to specific threat-related inputs.

"Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."

It has not been confirmed whether the concert will be rescheduled or cancelled.

Originally set to take place on November 1, the show was rescheduled to October 30, following concerns over the date, which marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi.

Diljit Dosanjh alerts fans about fake volunteer programs

On Thursday, Dosanjh shared a video of himself alerting his fans about the fake volunteer programs running across social media.

Clarifying that no such drive is being run by his team, he urged his followers to not share any information with any random pages of social media.