/Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Dussehra speech slip, clarifies remark at Ramayana event

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been receiving attention over a verbal slip during a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata. The actor, who is preparing for the release of Ramayana, has now addressed the incident publicly, clarifying his intended message and apologising for the confusion. He spoke about the moment during a promotional event for the film in Chennai.

Ranbir Kapoor addresses viral Dussehra speech gaffe

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for a verbal slip during a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata, clarifying his intended message after a video of his speech attracted attention on social media. The actor addressed the incident at the Chennai event for his upcoming film Ramayana on October 21, acknowledging that his choice of words had not conveyed what he meant.

Speaking at the event, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dusshera event. I had a slip of tongue. What I meant to say is Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achhai ki hogi’ (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately prevail)."

The actor recalled a song from Rockstar, in which he collaborated with music composer AR Rahman. Quoting the lyrics, he said, “Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad karein alfaaz mere.”

What was the mistake in Ranbir Kapoor's speech during the Dusshera event in Kolkata?

The incident occurred on October 20, when the Ramayana team attended a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata. During his address, Ranbir spoke about the festival's significance and the enduring message of good triumphing over evil.

He said, “Dussehra hume ek bahut khoobsurat baat yaad dilati hai ki burai chahe jitni bhi taakatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi" (Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful truth: no matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will end). A clip of the speech subsequently circulated online, with social media users commenting on the wording. Some reactions also referenced Ranbir's upcoming role as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

What was the Ramayana event in Chennai all about?

WION was part of the grand musical event celebrating the launch of the full album of Ramayana: Part 1. The event featured a live performance by composer A.R. Rahman and was attended by cast and crew members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Singer Sachet Tandon was part of the grand Ramayana music launch event held in Chennai. During the Amazon music-hosted showcase, Sachet Tandon delivered the first-ever live performance of the song Main Ram, which is one of the key tracks from the upcoming cinematic epic.