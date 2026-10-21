/CM Suvendu Adhikari declares Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana tax-free in West Bengal

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been announced tax-free by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The update came during the Dussehra celebrations held at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Tuesday, October 20. The event was also joined by members of the film's team.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming epic stars Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana to be tax-free in West Bengal

Speaking to ANI at the event, Adhikari confirmed the decision. "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files - all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana," he said.

The Chief Minister also indicated that more films exploring India's mythological stories could reach audiences in the coming years. "In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash celebrate Dussehra in Kolkata

The event was organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad under the theme 'Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya'. Kapoor, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, were also present at the venue.

Kapoor expressed his happiness at celebrating the festival in Kolkata, saying, "It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you."

He further added, "Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph."

Ranbir also encouraged people to spread happiness and follow the path of truth. "So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram."

Yash's connection with Kolkata

Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana, spoke about his association with Kolkata. "Today, I have come here as a film actor. I am feeling very happy," he said.

The actor then looked back on his earlier visit, and said, "The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time."

He added, "From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day — those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets."

"The significance of Dussehra is the victory of good over evil. Good always triumphs. Let’s go, let’s walk towards it," Yash said.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic also features Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The project is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Part 1 will be released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.