Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the mythological drama is set to release this Diwali.

Ahead of its release, the makers are taking the excitement to the next level with every new update. Weeks before its release, the makers have dropped a new trailer, giving a glimpse of the film and more characters, and one of the new reveals is actor Kunal Kapoor, who plays the role of Indra Dev.

Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev in Ramayana

On October 15 (Thursday), filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and his team released the international trailer for Ramayana Part 1 in Bengaluru.



The newly released trailer of one of the most ambitious theatrical spectacles, Ramayana, offers a glimpse into Kunal Kapoor’s promising portrayal of the formidable Indra Dev, the King of Devas in Hindu mythology.

Clad in solid metal armour and arriving on his vaahan, Airavata, the majestic white elephant, Kunal Kapoor commands attention as the mighty Lord Indra Dev.

What makes him stand out is the intensity and rage he brings to this powerful avatar, making it evident that he has immersed himself entirely in the character, as he has consistently done throughout his career.

Kapoor’s appearance in the newly released Ramayana trailer adds to the film’s grandiosity and majestic scale, further building anticipation for this epic spectacle. With his commanding presence and striking transformation into the King of Devas, audiences are eager to witness more of his portrayal as the lines between reality and mythology blur on screen.

Ramayana new trailer out

The international trailer of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has given audiences a grander and deeper look at the film, offering a glimpse of Ravana and his rise, as well as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi's character. The English-language trailer features grand visuals that will surely leave the audience spellbound.