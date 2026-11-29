Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned team head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tactics for omitting pace bowler Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. While Ganguly said he would have played Siraj in the playing XI had he been in charge, he gave the benefit of the doubt to Gambhir for having a good reason to play Gurnoor Brar ahead of Siraj as the fourth seamer.



Ganguly said he woke up ahead of the start of the second Test to see who made it to the playing XI, and was surprised not to see Siraj’s name on it. Ganguly noted that winning remains paramount on such tours rather than testing new options, yet still pressed for the reasoning behind Siraj’s exclusion.



“I actually woke up at 3 am to check who was in the team. I also wanted to watch a few overs. I was surprised to see that Siraj was not in the squad. Bumrah is getting older, so perhaps Gambhir wants to look at young bowlers and find out who can be groomed for the future. But I believe the real test of a coach in such situations is to win matches. I would give more importance to winning than to giving everyone opportunities. If I were the captain, I would never have dropped Siraj. Gambhir must have a reason for leaving him out. I just want to know what that reason is,” Ganguly said at ABP Infocom.



While Gambhir backed Anshul Kamboj following his first Test outing, which resulted in a draw, Ganguly denied accepting any suggestions that Kamboj would be a better pick ahead of Siraj, who has been a seasoned campaigner and a match winner for India.

“No, no, no! I would not have accepted that. Perhaps Gambhir wants to see whether Kamboj is ready for this level. But this is not the stage to experiment,” Ganguly quickly replied to a query.



Drawing comparisons with the choices he made ahead of the marquee away Australian tour in 2003/04, where he was advised to pick Murali Kartik ahead of Anil Kumble, a suggestion Ganguly rejected before Kumble returned with 30 wickets on that tour and helped India level the four-match series 1-1.

“I would never accept the idea that team selection should be based on someone else's advice. I was the captain during India's 2003 tour of Australia. Before the series, there was a dilemma over whether to pick Anil Kumble or Murali Kartik. I was advised to select Murali, but I did not want to leave Anil out. Kumble went on to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 30 wickets. One of the selectors told me, If India does not do well in Australia, you would be held responsible,” Ganguly noted.



Meanwhile, despite Akash Deep suffering a concussion during India’s first innings at the Hagley Oval, India opted to rope in Prasidh Krishna and not Siraj as his replacement, further sparking online debate.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also commented on it on his social media handle X, saying, “When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away.”