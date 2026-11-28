Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is willing to take the second position in a prime ministerial rotation agreement with Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot, as Eisenkot makes progress toward forming a government without him. “The Likud under my leadership is the largest party in the country, by a large margin of a quarter of a million more voters than Eisenkot’s party,” Netanyahu says. “Naturally, I should lead the unity government, or at least be first in a rotation.” President Isaac Herzog, however, gave Eisenkot the mandate to form a government rather than Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has described his latest offer as a concession made in the interest of the country, arguing that Israel is currently facing ‘existential danger’. “In light of the magnitude of the existential danger and the possibility that a government without the ability to confront this danger will be formed, my responsibility as a leader requires me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, and I will serve at the beginning of the term as alternate prime minister.”

He said he expects Eisenkot's bloc to begin “open, genuine, honest and accelerated negotiations” immediately, demonstrating “similar readiness for compromise and concessions…to establish a national unity government that will repel the dangers and ensure Israel’s security and future.” As he has repeatedly done in recent weeks, Netanyahu also portrayed the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am parties as supporters of terrorism, seeking to prevent Eisenkot from reaching a coalition agreement with them.

Netanyahu recalled what he described as shocking scenes in the Knesset, including Arab lawmakers leaving the chamber during the national anthem and lawmakers turning their backs on wounded veterans, and slamming the door in the face of bereaved families. He warned that, “Without firing a single bullet, hostile elements will take over the country from within.”

Netanyahu further alleged that the Arab parties, which he described as ‘supporters of terrorism’, plan to grant Israeli citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who will enter Israel from Judea, Samaria, Gaza and neighboring countries under the claim of family reunification. He claimed that they would subsequently establish Arab autonomous zones in the Negev and Galilee, withdraw from Israeli-controlled buffer zones in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, and bring the terrorists back to the doorsteps of our communities.

“Ultimately,” he insisted, they would establish a Palestinian state under Iranian sponsorship on the ruins of Israel. “Some members of the terror-supporting parties speak soft words in Hebrew, while in Arabic they all express complete support for the terrorist organizations and for the destruction of Israel,” Netanyahu insisted. His remarks came hours before Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas was expected to declare in an interview with Channel 12 that Hamas is a terrorist organization, one of Eisenkot’s conditions for any party seeking to join his government.