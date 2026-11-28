Taipei incumbent mayor Chiang Wan-an won re-election Saturday defeating Democratic Progressive Party challenger Puma Shen in a nail-biting race in local elections held across the island democracy. Shen conceded defeat as vote counting showed Chiang holding a clear lead in the capital, a traditional stronghold of the opposition Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang (KMT).

Chiang, 47, a popular face in the Kuomintang party (KMT), which backs closer ties with China and is seen as someone who is likely to become the president of the country.

Chiang's campaign declared victory at 8:00 p.m (local time) in front of thousands of cheering supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters.

"I want to thank Shen and his supporters. Together, we have made this a celebration of democracy," he told supporters.

Chiang also expressed gratitude to voters who did not support him, saying their decision served as a reminder for him and his administration to work harder over the next four years to earn greater public trust and recognition.

The result was a setback for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) that has tried to regain control of Taipei, which it has not governed since 1994.

Voters went to the polls on Saturday to elect representatives to around 11,000 positions across Taiwan’s 16 counties and six major municipalities. The local elections are being closely monitored by China, which claims the self-governing island as part of its territory and has vowed to reunify it with the mainland, using force if required.