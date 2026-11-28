Jennifer Lopez, who has built a career across music, films and business, is now at the centre of an online debate over her beauty brand’s latest launch. JLo Beauty’s limited-edition Beso Bling lip balms have attracted attention for their crystal-covered packaging and premium price, with several consumers questioning the value of the products. The collection has been introduced in collaboration with Swarovski and features three designs inspired by different phases of Lopez’s career. However, the launch has received a mixed response, with criticism focusing on the cost and the brand’s promotional campaign.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s Beso Bling lip balm?

Beso Bling is a special edition of JLo Beauty’s Beso Balm, a lip treatment that originally launched in 2023 at $19. The new collection features three versions: The Dancer, inspired by Lopez’s early career.

The Singer, reflecting her musical journey, and The Star, celebrating her status as a performer.

Each balm comes in collectible packaging decorated with Swarovski crystals. The individual products are listed at $150, while a set containing all three is priced at $225.

Why are netizens criticising Jennifer Lopez?

The price has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the launch. Consumers have compared the new edition with the original Beso Balm, questioning why a product that previously cost $19 now carries a $150 price tag.

Some social media users have argued that the embellishments do not offer enough additional value to justify the increase. Others have questioned the practicality of the packaging and whether the product should be considered a luxury item. One user wrote, "I could use Aquaphor or Vaseline and get the same effect for less than $5."

Another user wrote, "These celebrities deserve being mocked. Why would anyone pay $150 for lip balm is beyond me. Black Friday it’s $75. Are you MAD! Jlo hit her head going around the block 1,000 times. Stop buying b/c it’s not worth it."

"JLo just dropped her new lip balm for $150 a container, very small container! How many of yall women running out to get that??lol", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Jenny from the Block is now charging HOA fees for lip balm. The original version was $19. Now it’s eight times that because they put some bling on the jar and called it a limited edition tribute to her career. People are mad because it’s tone deaf. You don’t have to be broke to notice when a rich person is selling you the idea that their jar of lip balm is a personality......Please stop buying stuff like this from people like her."

Promotional video adds to the controversy

The product’s marketing campaign has also become a subject of discussion. A promotional video shared by JLo Beauty features surreal visuals, including fruit moving through city streets and a crystal-covered hummingbird appearing alongside the balms.

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