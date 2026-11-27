A yellow-bellied sea snake washed ashore in Southern California on November 22 in only the eighth such occurrence in the recorded history of the region. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) confirmed the sighting and has asked people to stay away from the creature as it is highly venomous. The body also identified an olive ridley sea turtle nesting site, the northernmost and earliest yet in California. Both the snake and the turtle are rare in Southern California. Their appearance has been linked to the unusually warm waters because of El Nino.



Greg Pauly, the museum's curator of herpetology, and colleagues from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that the olive ridley sea turtle nest was found on a Santa Barbara County beach. The NHMLAC said that eggs were likely laid before nesting events documented in Orange County in mid-September. The eggs and embryos appear to be ready to hatch.



Experts believe both the yellow-bellied snake and the turtles seem to be following the warmer California waters. The museum said that the sea snakes can be drawn into extremely cold currents because of the warmer ocean waters associated with El Niño. Pauly said that the very first time the yellow-bellied snake was seen in California was on Thanksgiving morning in 1972. This year also witnessed a very strong El Niño event at San Clemente State Beach.

People asked to look for more snakes

It has launched Fangsgiving and Hissmas Sea Snake and Sea Turtle Search, a community search effort to get people to look for the snakes and eggs. They should watch out for sea turtle eggshell fragments, exposed eggs, or stranded yellow-bellied sea snakes. Pauly said that the best time is at least an hour and a half after the high tide.