Jensen Huang is back at the helm at Nvidia within 11 days of stepping down after admitting to cheating on his wife with multiple women, one of whom was alleged to be a Chinese spy, possibly jeopardising the economy and even the fate of the AI industry. Scenes from Nvidia show his employees giving him a warm welcome, with stairs packed and some even hugging him, crying and getting all emotional. Donald Trump, the president of the United States, said that he personally intervened with Nvidia's board of directors to reverse their earlier decision and bring Huang back. He called him "indispensable" to the company's technological edge and economic weight.

He said, "It was a terrible spotlight in one way. But in another way, it showed how advanced this company is. How incredibly advanced it is with respect to him." Before his reinstatement, Trump called Huang a "brilliant" and an "honourable guy."



Huang's return has received mixed reactions, especially from women who are trying to make sense of what happened, given the system is not as kind to them even in the simple things.



When power speaks, society still bends the knee for influential men



Huang holds considerable power today as he is seen as the leader in the field of artificial intelligence. Nvidia's chips and GPUs are driving this growth. Damini Grover, psychologist and life coach, says, "Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia underscores society's tendency to overlook personal transgressions when an individual holds significant power and influence. This phenomenon aligns with the halo effect, where exceptional professional achievements can overshadow personal and ethical shortcomings."

After Huang stepped down, powerful men started lobbying for his return. Female members of his company were seen crying outside the Nvidia office. It was as if no one cared about Huang's transgressions or their possible effect on the geopolitical scale. Huang returned to a roaring welcome at his company. People like Elon Musk and others warmly welcomed him and praised the decision to reinstate him. Huang admitted to multiple affairs, and yet, everything was forgotten quickly.

Why is it so easy for society to forgive men? Would it be this simple for a woman in a similar situation? "Historically, society has been more inclined to separate a man's professional competence from his personal conduct, whereas a woman's character and professional capabilities are often evaluated together. This disparity suggests that male leaders may receive more leeway in overcoming personal missteps compared to their female counterparts," Damini says.



Slap on the wrist for men, lifelong punishment for women



The clearest example of this is the Astronomer scandal from last year. Former CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristen Cabot were caught on the kisscam at the Coldplay concert canoodling. Both of them stepped down from their roles at the company. Byron is still married to his wife Megan Kerrigan, while Cabot had already separated from her husband before the concert. More than a year later, Byron is still married and working with a few companies on a part-time basis. Cabot, on the other hand, received death threats from women at the time the scandal broke out.



Cabot has been trying to explain her side of the story. She told the UK Times, in an interview, that she "made a bad decision" and "acted inappropriately with my boss." She revealed that her children were "mad at her", she received "50 to 60 death threats a day" and that "as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse." People called her a "gold-digger" and accused her of "sleeping her way to the top".

Meanwhile, Byron has not said a word about the episode. There were, after all, two people there, so why is only one bearing the weight of judgment? Even now, do we know anything about Alice Huang, or the other two women Huang had an affair with at his company?



"Research on gender bias and leadership suggests that women often face greater scrutiny and conflicting expectations. A woman in a comparable situation could encounter not only professional criticism but also moral judgment regarding her character, sexuality, and suitability as a leader," says Damini. “The same generosity and institutional support extended to male leaders may not be equally available to women with comparable professional accomplishments.”



Competence on trial: The gendered burden of proof



Women have it rough at work and are expected to prove that their personal lives are not going to hamper their work. They are at a professional disadvantage due to personal circumstances like pregnancy or caregiving. Damini says women are frequently expected to demonstrate that personal responsibilities won't compromise professional commitment.

But men are less likely to face similar assumptions. “This exposes a deeper contradiction: a man's questionable personal choices may be separated from his professional identity, while a woman's legitimate personal responsibilities can become grounds for questioning her professional competence.”

Huang's story sets a dangerous precedent