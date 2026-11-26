India has the technical capability for a “kill switch” on exported military equipment, Dr Parimal Kumar, Outstanding Scientist and Scientific Adviser to the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, said at Defence Partnership Days 2026 in New Delhi. He was responding to my question on whether India had considered retaining the ability to disable a weapons system after selling it abroad.

“Technologically, we have the capability, definitely,” Kumar said. He left the policy decision to others on the panel.

The question drew on recent developments in Malaysia. Indian and Malaysian troops began the Harimau Shakti exercise in Ipoh on November 19. While the drills were underway, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on November 23 in Putrajaya to discuss closer defence ties. I cited the overlap to ask what safeguards India might consider when partners also maintain defence relationships with India’s adversaries.

Can control be added after the sale?

Session chair Lt Gen S. K. Saini (Retd.), former Vice Chief of the Army Staff, said the option existed and that whether to exercise it was “a government decision”. He said the choice could vary with the bilateral relationship and made the point that foreign suppliers can also retain options over equipment they sell to India.

I further asked whether such a feature had to be integrated before delivery or could be introduced or activated later in the weapon’s service life. Gen. Saini distinguished features built in at the time of sale from the broader risk that equipment could be disrupted in service. Lt Gen Harsh Chibber, Director General of Information Systems at Army Headquarters, said retaining control could make sense, but choosing which partners it would apply to was a strategic decision. Any such provision, he said, would be “by design, and it cannot be an afterthought”.

The exchange was part of WION’s exclusive Defence Pulse coverage from the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre. For the first time, WION joined CAPSS and Indian Military Review to take audiences inside Defence Partnership Days, showing firsthand how armed forces leaders raise requirements, question industry and debate the choices behind the systems India builds and exports.

I further asked whether such a feature had to be integrated before delivery or could be introduced or activated later in the weapon’s service life. Gen. Saini distinguished features built in at the time of sale from the broader risk that equipment could be disrupted in service. Lt Gen Harsh Chibber, Director General of Information Systems at Army Headquarters, said retaining control could make sense, but choosing which partners it would apply to was a strategic decision. Any such provision, he said, would be “by design, and it cannot be an afterthought”.

The exchange was part of WION’s exclusive Defence Pulse coverage from the Indian Army’s Manekshaw Centre. For the first time, WION joined CAPSS and Indian Military Review to take audiences inside Defence Partnership Days, showing firsthand how armed forces leaders raise requirements, question industry and debate the choices behind the systems India builds and exports.