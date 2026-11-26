Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a ‘failed leader’, while arguing that the administrations of US Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump failed to use their influence effectively to restrain Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Shapiro made the remarks in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday (November 24), outlining his position on Israel as speculation continues over a possible 2028 presidential campaign.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values,” Shapiro, who is Jewish, told The Wall Street Journal, referring to US arms used by Israel. Following his landslide reelection in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Shapiro has increasingly emerged as a potential contender in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary. He is also regarded as an influential figure within the party’s pro-Israel wing, a position that could present political challenges as more Democrats express opposition to Israel following the Gaza war.

During the interview, Shapiro defended the US-Israel relationship and maintained that Israel had the right to defend itself following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. However, he criticised the way Israel conducted its military response, saying it had damaged the standing of both countries in the region. He also opposed calls from some Democrats to prevent Israel from purchasing defensive weapons from the United States, although he hinted that restrictions on offensive weapons sales could be considered.

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“Israel should have the ability, as our other allies do, to purchase defensive weapons, weapons that come with very clear guidance on how and when they can be used,” Shapiro said. In April, 40 of the 47 Democratic senators voted unsuccessfully to block Israel from purchasing certain weapons. Several months later, more than 100 Democratic representatives supported cutting off aid to Israel. Earlier this month, Trump also said he would end such aid by the end of the year.

Like several other established pro-Israel Democrats, Shapiro directed much of his criticism towards Netanyahu. “Netanyahu is a failed leader,” he told the Journal. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.” This is not the first occasion on which Shapiro has criticised the Israeli prime minister. During an October debate, he made a similar argument, saying Netanyahu “has led Israel down a very dangerous and isolated path.”

Shapiro also expressed opposition to the war involving Iran and reportedly called for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be removed from his position. “Trump decided to go it alone. Didn’t explain to the American people why he was doing it, and clearly, he and Hegseth and Vance have no idea how to get out,” he said during the interview.

Shapiro is among several Jewish Democrats being discussed as potential contenders for the 2028 presidential race. Others include Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Pritzker and Ossoff also secured reelection in the US midterm elections earlier this month.