Elon Musk's SpaceX has received the nod from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put 1million artificial intelligence satellites in orbit. The decision was announced on Wednesday, 25 November. It is the agency's first approval of a full orbital data centre constellation.

SpaceX must have its first satellite operating by November 2033. It must deploy 10% of the constellation by November 2035, half by November 2038 and all of it by 2040.

The FCC did not grant everything. SpaceX wanted to move some retired satellites above 600 km into “graveyard” orbits instead of letting them burn up in the atmosphere. The agency said the company had not given enough information. SpaceX needs further approval on its debris plans before deploying satellites above that height.

What will be SpaceX's orbital data centre?

The network, called Starmind, would use solar power to run artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and send the results back to Earth. The satellites would fly about 500 to 1,002 km up and communicate mainly through laser links, including with compatible SpaceX networks.

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The scale is vast. SpaceX has just over 11,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, and the project would rely heavily on its Starship rocket. The company has said it expects to begin deploying AI satellites as early as 2028. Approval does not guarantee that all 1 million will ever be launched.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the move opens a "bold new frontier" for computing infrastructure. Mr Musk welcomed the decision. "This will be a great asset to America and the world," he said.

Amazon's satellite unit, Viasat and the American Astronomical Society were among the objectors. Amazon had questioned whether the plan was technically developed enough, while astronomers warned of interference with observations from the ground. The FCC declined to carry out a full environmental assessment.