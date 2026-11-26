The Palestinian ambassador to India has thanked New Delhi for its latest contribution to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, saying the $2.5 million payment carries both a financial and a clear political message of support for UN entities. Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh said the contribution, part of India’s annual $5 million commitment for 2026-27, came at a ‘very crucial and very needed time’.

Speaking about the support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he said there were ‘two very important messages’ in the announcement. “The very first one is the financial message, which is saying that India still [is] backing the financial situation” for Palestinian refugees, he said. “The second very important message that India sent is a political message… India stands strong to politically support this very important and very crucial UN entity.”

The ambassador also thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for this very time and very crucial support.” According to a press release from India’s Representative Office in Ramallah, the $2.5 million was handed over on 24 November by Mahima Sikand, India’s representative to the State of Palestine, to Khaled Hindeyyeh, a senior finance assistant at United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The funding is intended to support the agency’s core programmes, including education, healthcare and relief efforts for Palestinian refugees.