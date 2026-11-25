India on Wednesday (Nov 25) has responded to US Trade Representative’s (USTR) Section 301 tariff proposal, with the Ministry of Commerce saying it has taken note of the it. In the response, India categorially rejected the claims of "structural excess capacity in any sector." New Delhi stated it engaged constructively throughout the probe and maintained that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The Commerce Ministry said trade-related concerns should be addressed through negotiations for an India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reiterated its commitment to concluding the pact early. However, India has not announced any retaliatory action or directly rejected the proposed tariffs in this statement. It has said that the USTR notice is under examination.
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The US on Nov 25 proposed a tariff of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, following a months-long investigation into what Washington calls "structural excess capacity" in 16 major economies. The rate would fall to 17 per cent if New Delhi signs a trade deal with Washington, according to a list released by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). India and the US are yet to sign the interim deal. The USTR opened the investigation on March 11, 2026, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The provision allows Washington to impose tariffs on countries whose trade practices it deems “unreasonable or discriminatory.” The USTR office announced the duties after completing an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe into 16 trading partners. After the probe, the office concluded that each trading partners “creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce.”
The duties proposed at up to 20 percent will undergo a period of public comment before taking effect, with the official adding that the proposals take existing trade deals into account. The new levies target some of the America's largest trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face 15 per cent net of most-favoured-nation duties, and Singapore 10 per cent. China faces 20 per cent, added on top of the Section 301 tariffs Washington imposed in 2018, and up to 40 per cent, the highest of any economy. Mexico and Norway, which were also investigated, are not on the list.