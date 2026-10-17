/Trump invokes national interest to waive new Russia sanctions, tariffs; India gets relief from 100% tariff threat

India will not face additional tariffs under a new US law targeting countries that buy Russian energy. This comes as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and duties provided for under the legislation. Trump signed the order on Friday (Oct 16), invoking a provision of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 that allows the president to waive the measures in the national interest. The law, signed in September, authorised tariffs of up to 100% on goods from major importers of Russian oil and gas and countries accused of facilitating sanctions evasion. The executive order states: “As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act.”

While the waiver removes the additional duties provided for under the act for now, it does not amount to a blanket exemption for India from all existing US tariffs or Russia-related sanctions imposed under other legal authorities. The order also allows the administration to revisit the waivers if it determines that further action is appropriate.

Why the waiver matters for India

India had faced the prospect of steep additional US tariffs over its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) gave Trump the authority to impose duties of up to 100% on imports from countries that continued to buy Russian-origin oil or natural gas under specified conditions.

The threat added uncertainty for Indian exporters already navigating Washington's changing tariff policies. India has defended its energy procurement decisions, citing national energy security and the interests of its citizens.

Trump invokes national interest