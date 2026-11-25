There are places in Mumbai where history is not confined to photographs, memorials or the pages of a newspaper. It is embedded in the walls, the corridors and the memories of people who were there. At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, thousands of commuters continue to pass through a railway station that became one of the first scenes of carnage on November 26, 2008. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel continues to welcome guests, but its name carries the memory of a night when parts of the iconic building were engulfed in flames. In Colaba, Chabad House, formerly known as Nariman House, remains associated with one of the most disturbing chapters of the attacks.

18 years have passed since ten heavily armed terrorists brought India’s financial capital to a standstill. Yet, November 26 remains more than a date of remembrance. It represents a defining moment in India’s security history, a test of its institutions and a tragedy whose impact continues to be felt by survivors and families. The attacks lasted nearly 60 hours. By the time the operation ended on November 29, 166 people had been killed and hundreds had been injured. Among the dead were Indian citizens, foreign nationals, police officers and members of the security forces.

But the story of 26/11 is not simply about the scale of destruction. It is also about how a group of terrorists managed to reach Mumbai, how they selected their targets, what happened during the prolonged siege and whether the country was adequately prepared for an attack of this nature.

A city attacked from the sea

The planning of the Mumbai attacks began long before the first shots were fired. Ten members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba travelled from Karachi towards Mumbai by sea. They hijacked an Indian fishing vessel, the MV Kuber, killed its crew and used an inflatable boat to reach the Mumbai coastline. They landed near Badhwar Park in Colaba on the evening of November 26, 2008. From there, the attackers split into groups and moved towards their designated targets. The choice of locations was significant. The terrorists targeted places associated with Mumbai’s public life, international visitors, business activity and religious communities.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Nariman House were among the principal targets. The attacks were not confined to one neighbourhood or one building. They unfolded across different parts of South Mumbai, forcing police and security agencies to respond to multiple emergencies simultaneously. At CST, passengers waiting for trains were caught in indiscriminate gunfire. Leopold Cafe, popular with tourists and locals, became another scene of violence. At the Taj and Oberoi, guests and employees found themselves trapped inside buildings that had turned into battlegrounds.

At Nariman House, a Jewish community centre, hostages were held by the attackers. What followed was a prolonged operation involving Mumbai Police, the Army, the Navy and the National Security Guard. For a city accustomed to moving at an extraordinary pace, the uncertainty of those hours was almost impossible to comprehend. Offices, hotels and public spaces became sites of emergency response. Families waited for information about relatives. Hospitals dealt with a continuous flow of injured people. The siege had turned an ordinary working week into a national crisis.

The people who became part of history

The story of 26/11 cannot be told only through the terrorists and the targets they selected. It must also be told through the people who confronted them. Mumbai Police officers were among the first to respond, often without the equipment and tactical resources required to deal with heavily armed attackers. The deaths of senior officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar underlined the risks faced by the police during the operation.

One of the most consequential moments came at Girgaum Chowpatty, where Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble confronted Ajmal Kasab. Despite being fatally wounded, Omble managed to help overpower and capture Kasab alive. That capture would become critical to the investigation. For the first time, Indian investigators had a surviving attacker who could be questioned about the operation, its participants and its planning. The National Security Guard subsequently led the counterterror operation at the hotels and Nariman House. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was among the commandos killed during the operation. Hotel employees also displayed remarkable courage, helping guests escape and guiding people to safety while putting themselves in danger.

Beyond the security personnel, there were ordinary citizens whose lives were permanently altered. Among them was Devika Rotawan, a nine-year-old girl who was shot at CST. She later identified Kasab during the trial, becoming an important witness in the prosecution. Her experience represents a part of 26/11 that is sometimes lost in the discussion of security failures and military operations: the long aftermath experienced by those who survived. For survivors, the end of the operation did not mean the end of the attack. Injuries, trauma, loss and the memory of those hours continued long after the city returned to normal activity.

The questions that followed the siege

As the immediate crisis ended, attention shifted towards a more difficult question: how had ten terrorists managed to enter one of India’s largest cities and carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations? The attacks exposed serious weaknesses in India’s coastal security arrangements, intelligence coordination and counterterror response.

Investigations and subsequent assessments examined intelligence inputs received before the attacks, including warnings about possible infiltration by sea and threats to prominent establishments.

A key concern was not simply whether information had reached the authorities, but whether it had been sufficiently evaluated, shared and acted upon. The official review of the attacks highlighted the difficulty of translating intelligence inputs into coordinated action. It also pointed to the challenges of assigning responsibility when information moved between multiple agencies.

The sea route became another major focus. The ease with which the attackers reached Mumbai exposed vulnerabilities in maritime surveillance and the monitoring of smaller vessels. The delay in bringing specialised counterterror units to Mumbai also became part of the wider examination of the country’s emergency response capabilities. The attacks exposed a difficult reality: having multiple security agencies does not automatically guarantee an effective response. Intelligence must reach the right people, information must be acted upon and agencies must be capable of coordinating under pressure.

What changed after 26/11?

The Mumbai attacks triggered a major overhaul of India’s counterterrorism framework. The National Investigation Agency was established in December 2008, creating a specialised central agency to investigate terrorism-related offences. Coastal security received renewed attention, with greater responsibilities assigned to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard and an expanded role for marine police forces. Surveillance systems and monitoring of maritime traffic were strengthened.

The Intelligence Bureau’s Multi Agency Centre was strengthened to improve information-sharing between central intelligence agencies, armed forces and state police. The National Security Guard expanded its regional presence through hubs in different parts of the country, reducing the need to depend entirely on its headquarters in Manesar for responding to emergencies in distant cities. Police modernisation and specialised counterterror training also received greater emphasis. These changes represented an important shift in how India approached internal security. The focus was no longer limited to responding after an attack. Prevention, intelligence coordination, coastal surveillance and rapid deployment became central to the discussion. However, security is not a static achievement.

Technology evolves, terrorist networks adapt and recruitment increasingly takes place through digital platforms. The recent Maharashtra ATS investigation into alleged reconnaissance of Chabad House and other sensitive locations in Mumbai has once again drawn attention to the possibility of threats targeting locations associated with the 2008 attacks. The investigation and allegations against the arrested individual will have to be established through due process. They do not, by themselves, indicate an imminent repeat of 26/11. But the case is a reminder that security agencies must remain alert to changing methods of surveillance, recruitment and coordination.

The pursuit of justice is not over

The legal and diplomatic consequences of 26/11 have continued well beyond the trial of Ajmal Kasab. Kasab was convicted and executed in November 2012. But investigators and prosecutors continued pursuing individuals accused of facilitating the attacks from outside India. One of the most significant developments came in April 2025, when the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India. Indian authorities accuse Rana of involvement in the conspiracy surrounding the attacks and of providing cover to David Coleman Headley, who conducted reconnaissance of Mumbai’s targets before the assault.

Rana has denied the allegations. His extradition nevertheless marked an important development in India’s long-running effort to pursue accountability beyond its borders. The case also underlined the international dimensions of 26/11. The attacks were carried out in Mumbai, but the investigation involved evidence, suspects and cooperation across multiple countries. For the families of those killed, the pursuit of justice remains inseparable from the memory of November 26.

Eighteen years later, what does Mumbai remember?

Mumbai has moved forward. Its railway stations remain crowded, its hotels are busy, its businesses continue to operate and its streets retain the energy that defines the city. The Taj has reopened. Chabad House continues its community activities. Memorials and annual commemorations ensure that the victims and heroes are not forgotten.

But the passage of time does not necessarily diminish the impact of a tragedy.

For families who lost loved ones, November 26 remains personal. For survivors, it is a reminder of the lives they had before that night and the lives they were forced to rebuild afterwards. For the security forces, it remains a defining chapter in India’s counterterrorism history. Eighteen years on, the most important question surrounding 26/11 is not simply how much has changed. It is whether the institutions responsible for protecting the country can recognise and respond to the next threat before it becomes another tragedy.