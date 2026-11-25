Former US Army Major Nidal Hasan, convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood massacre, has asked a federal judge to temporarily halt his scheduled execution by firing squad as he prepares to challenge the legality of his detention and punishment. Hasan’s attorneys filed a motion on Tuesday in the US District Court in Kansas, seeking to stop the execution while they pursue a legal challenge. They intend to file a habeas corpus petition, a legal procedure that allows individuals who believe they are being unlawfully detained or imprisoned to seek relief through the courts. A judge has scheduled a hearing on the request for Wednesday afternoon.

According to the motion, Hasan intends to raise at least two constitutional violations as part of his challenge. “Hasan reserves the right to identify, prepare, and present additional issues once a stay of execution is granted and standby counsel has sufficient opportunity to investigate and research potential claims in order assist him,” his attorneys wrote in the filing. Hasan was convicted for the 2009 massacre at Fort Hood, which killed 13 people and wounded 32 others.

His execution is scheduled for December 3 at Fort Hood. If carried out, it would mark the US Army’s first execution of a soldier since WW II and the first time in 65 years that a death penalty has been imposed on an armed service member.

Hasan has been held on military death row at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas while his case has proceeded through the military justice system. However, his latest request for a stay of execution was submitted to a civilian federal trial-level court. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has also called for the execution to be paused, arguing that Hasan should be allowed to pursue federal review of his case. “There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system,” Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project said in a statement.

“Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case. We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan’s due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution.” President Donald Trump approved the use of a firing squad for Hasan’s execution. However, he rejected Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s proposal to livestream the execution. “I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month.

Fort Hood shooting

The Fort Hood shooting took place on November 5, 2009, when Nidal Hasan, a US-born Muslim of Palestinian descent, opened fire at a medical facility inside the Fort Hood military base in Texas. The base was a major centre for US troops preparing for deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 people, including 12 soldiers and one civilian, and injured 30 others. Hasan was shot and partially paralysed by a civilian police officer who responded to the incident. During his trial, it emerged that Hasan opposed US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had also exchanged online communications with Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born radical cleric associated with Al-Qaeda, who was later killed in a US drone strike in Yemen.

The Nidal Hasan case and the execution debate