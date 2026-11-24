The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival truly went global this year as it announced this year’s winners, which included not just Indian performers but also international ones as well. While many wondered if the international stars mentioned in the awardee list even knew of the awards, Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan went ahead and acknowledged it on his social media. The actor received an award for his performance in Sinners.

Michael B Jordan thanks DPIFF for award

Jordan took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and reposted a DPIFF post which announced he had won the Best Actor award in the International Feature Film category for his work in Sinners.

The actor shared the post, thanking the festival for the award with a sparkle emoji and exclamation marks. The festival’s social media page re-posted his story with a heart emoji.

Michael B Jordan's Insta story Photograph: ()

About Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was a massive box-office success and received critical acclaim. It made $379.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Michael played dual roles as the ‘Smokestack Twins’ Elijah and Elias. The performance fetched him an Oscar earlier this year and he was nominated for BAFTA and Critics’ Choice. The horror film also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo.

International names on DPIFF list

A host of international stars have been named in the winners list this year at DPIFF. James Cameron received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema Award, while Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was chosen as the Best International Feature Film, and Paul Thomas as Best Director in an International Feature Film for One Battle After Another. Apart from Michael, who won Best Actor, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress in an International Feature Film for Hamnet.