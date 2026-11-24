Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, marking the anniversary of the country's victory in the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan. Her spokesperson confirmed the plan to news agency Reuters on Tuesday (November 24). This is the first time Hasina has announced a specific date for her return, a move that could intensify political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party remains banned and violence has increased.

Earlier this month, Hasina sought a new passport and other documents that had been cancelled several months after she fled to Delhi on August 5, 2024, following a deadly uprising against her government. She has also called on the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return through the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now ​calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi ​back to Dhaka," the spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement.

“Having exiled her contrary ‌to ⁠the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th.” However, a Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned, as she faces a death sentence.

The minister also said there had been no official discussions with India about arranging an aircraft to bring her back. The United Nations has estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that led to Hasina's removal from power. In November last year, Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising. She has denied the charges while remaining in exile in India.

On the ground, the standoff is already playing out in the streets. The banned Awami League announced a week of protests and rallies in support of Hasina's return, ending in a nationwide lockdown on November 19. The unrest has turned violent in places: police blame the party's supporters for bomb explosions, arson attacks and clashes in Dhaka and other parts of the country, and authorities have deployed hundreds of paramilitary personnel and arrested suspected activists.



The government also accuses Awami League leaders operating abroad of encouraging supporters to create instability. The party rejects that. Senior official Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the current political establishment was responsible for the violence. Dhaka's warning has been blunt. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told Reuters, "As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested."