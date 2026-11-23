The handshake saga involving India and Pakistan cricket players continues to make headlines. Since last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai—when then India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025—the absence of customary handshakes has become a recurring feature whenever the two nations meet. Despite the two teams having faced off plenty of times across divisions and white-ball formats, they have maintained their stance of not extending customary handshakes and warmth towards each other. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game's laws, has weighed in on the issue.



While the MCC would like both sides to observe the tradition of pre- and post-match handshakes, it cannot insist on the gesture when circumstances differ—particularly when instructions come from higher-ups.

“If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC can control. We would like to see it, but we realise there are bigger issues at play, and that's something beyond our control,” Fraser Stewart, Laws Manager and Head of Cricket of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said on the sidelines of season 5 of ILT20.



“I think there are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that is above my station to comment on, such as geopolitical situations. What we can control is what happens on the field. The players respect each other, they respect the umpires and the authority of the umpires, and they respect the game. That's what we can control,” he added.



Even during the recently concluded ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday evening (Nov 22), Tilak Varma’s Indian outfit maintained their stance of not shaking hands with their arch-rivals before or after the game, with the two sides avoiding any post-match pleasantries.

