A chubby leopard in China is enjoying its food again after zoo keepers decided to end its weight-loss programme, ruling that the elderly feline is too old to continue shedding pounds. Pan Baobao, a 19-year-old leopard, became an internet sensation after visitors to Panzhihua Zoo in south-western China shared pictures and videos of its round belly and stretched-out spots. However, following the sudden media attention, keepers were less impressed with the animal's appearance and placed it on a strict weight-loss programme in 2024.

Although Baobao managed to lose a significant amount of weight, recent visitors were surprised to see that the leopard appeared to have regained its famously round figure. Zoo officials have now ruled out another dieting programme, explaining that the 19-year-old animal is too old to be losing weight. Zhang Songwen said, “It’s not that we’re not controlling its diet, but it’s getting old and shouldn’t be losing weight. “Animals are actually like people. As they get older, their skin becomes loose. “At this stage, the most important thing is to maintain their condition and ensure their health. “Not only must they eat enough, but they must also get proper nutrition.”

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The leopard currently receives more than 500 grammes of beef every day, alongside chicken to ensure it gets balanced nutrition. Despite visitors commenting on its increasingly round waistline, keepers maintain that its weight has not changed significantly. A recent veterinary examination also confirmed that the animal was in good health. Zhang continued, “As long as its weight remains stable and it’s in good spirits, that’s the best condition for it.”

Keepers continue to encourage Baobao to stay active by providing a large ball to play with and motivating it to move around its enclosure. The leopard first became a social media sensation in March 2024, when visitors shared videos highlighting its unusually plump appearance. Its growing popularity attracted visitors from across China, turning it into one of the zoo's most recognisable attractions.