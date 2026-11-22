Quentin Tarantino, the Hollywood filmmaker known for movies such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, has reportedly welcomed a new addition to his family. The Oscar-winning director and his wife, Daniella Pick, have become parents for the third time, with the couple welcoming a baby boy. Their representative confirmed the news.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome third child

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Tarantino have welcomed their third child together. The filmmaker and his wife are now parents to a baby boy, adding another member to their growing family. The news was confirmed by a representative for Tarantino to PEOPLE on Sunday, November 22.

The representative said the couple were delighted by the arrival of their son. The newborn joins the couple's two older children, son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4. Tarantino and Daniella have not publicly shared further details about their baby's name or birth date. Tarantino and Daniella first became parents in February 2020, when they welcomed their son Leo. Their daughter Adriana was born in July 2022.

The couple have largely kept their children away from the spotlight while continuing to build their family life alongside Tarantino's career in the film industry.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick's relationship

The filmmaker and Daniella first met in Israel in 2009, when Tarantino was promoting his film Inglourious B******s. They began dating but eventually went their separate ways. The pair later reunited around 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Daniella, an Israeli singer and model, is the daughter of musician Svika Pick. She previously performed with her sister Sharona as part of the musical duo Pick Sisters and later pursued a solo career.