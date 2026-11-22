Team India broke several batting and team records in their marathon first-innings reply to New Zealand’s 368 during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Hundreds from opener KL Rahul and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant powered the visitors to 720/9 declared, which is the highest team total recorded on New Zealand soil and India’s third-highest ever in this format. India took a 352-run lead and put the hosts on the back foot.



Gloveman Pant owned the first session on Day 4, smashing his ninth Test hundred. He joined KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter and first wicketkeeper from Asia to score a ton in all SENA nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The left-handed batter took 135 balls to complete his first Test century in New Zealand.

Overall, he is the third keeper-batter after Jonny Bairstow (England) and Adam Gilchrist (Australia) to achieve this feat. Moreover, out of Pant’s nine Test tons, seven have come in SENA countries – a testament to his batting prowess.



Pant is now placed third on the list of most Test hundreds by a keeper-batter, only behind Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12). Overall, Pant is the latest addition to the Asian batters after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to have a Test hundred in SENA nations.

India post highest team total in NZ

Courtesy of Pant’s 128 off 153 balls, including six sixes and 10 fours, and Rahul’s 136, India posted 720/9 declared. It was also their highest Test score against New Zealand, surpassing their previous one of 583/7 declared in Ahmedabad in 1999.



India’s first-innings total is also the highest ever recorded in New Zealand, breaking the record of NZ’s 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

