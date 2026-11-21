Police at Saharanpur’s Circuit House gave AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi a Guard of Honour on Saturday (Nov 21), although the ceremony was meant for a visiting Supreme Court judge. Officers mistook Owaisi’s convoy for the judge’s, according to reports.

What happened?

Uniformed police personnel had been stationed at the government guesthouse to receive a judge. Owaisi arrived with his convoy at about 11:30 am, before the judge reached the venue. He was on his way to the residence of Chandrashekhar Azad, founder of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and Nagina MP.

When Owaisi stepped out of his vehicle, the officers mistook him for the guest they were waiting for, and presented the salute. He stood to receive it, then went inside. A clip of the moment is now going viral on social media with netizens poking fun at the blunder. Watch it here:

Questions over protocol

The incident has prompted scrutiny of how arrival details were shared among district departments and how ceremonial protocol was managed at the Circuit House.

A meeting with Azad

Owaisi was in Saharanpur to meet Azad. The two had announced the Samajik Parivartan Morcha days earlier, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Azad has been projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

At a joint press conference, Owaisi said the alliance was causing discomfort to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He challenged criticism of the grouping by pointing to the SP’s own record of contesting elections outside Uttar Pradesh. He referred to results from 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024.