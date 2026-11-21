US security agencies have warned airlines, airports and cargo carriers about calls by Al Qaeda affiliates encouraging attacks on aviation, citing praise for an attempted hijacking aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv Flydubai flight in September. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a joint advisory to the aviation industry on Thursday (Nov 19), flagging several public messages celebrating the incident and urging supporters to carry out similar attacks.

According to a copy of the report obtained by CNN, Al Qaeda affiliates and supporters “have released multiple messages praising the attempted hijacking and encouraging similar attacks against perceived US, Israeli, and Jewish interests”.

However, there are no known specific and credible threats currently underway, a law enforcement source told CNN. Officials routinely share intelligence concerns with private industry, the source added.

Warning ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush

The advisory comes just days before one of the busiest travel periods in the US. AAA estimates that around 6 million people will take domestic flights between November 24 and November 30.

The report said the latest messages repeat Al Qaeda’s longstanding narratives, encouraging supporters to exploit access to aviation facilities, get around security checks and use commercial aircraft to carry out attacks.

It also cited messages describing the September Flydubai incident as a model for bypassing security measures and urging followers to target US and Jewish interests worldwide.

What happened aboard the Flydubai flight?

In September, a pilot aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight allegedly attacked his co-pilot with an axe in the cockpit in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the wounded pilot fought back and “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster.”

The suspected attacker, identified by sources as Hamam al-Hammami, reportedly had terrorist imagery on his social media accounts.

The US advisory cautioned that although individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organisations have not historically acted directly in response to calls for violence, they can mobilise quickly and with little warning.