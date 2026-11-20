Pocketpair, the Japan-based studio behind Palworld, has given its employees a five-day break from November 19 to 23 so they can play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), jokingly calling it an urgent business trip to Vice City, as the game's record launch left offices short-staffed from Tokyo to California and turned a console title into a social event in India.

The studio marked the release with a sushi party at its Tokyo office on Thursday (Nov 19), giving staff the choice to play together at work or head home for a solo marathon. It framed the break as a chance to witness a "new era of gaming".

GTA VI is here after a 13-year wait

CEO Takuro Mizobe acknowledged that a large part of the team stepping away could hit business operations but said the risk was worth it after a 13-year wait. "From a game developer's perspective, of course there's a lot to gain from looking at other games and seeing how they pull off something so amazing," he said after a toast with his team. "But speaking as a gamer myself, at a moment like this when such a phenomenal title comes out, I honestly just really want to play it."

The game introduces Lucia, the franchise's first story-driven female lead in decades. "I think it's something women can really enjoy, too," said 30-year-old employee Suzuna Onoda. "I think getting to beat people up is a great stress relief for women as well."

GTA VI: A 99 on Metacritic, and a party at Logitech

Made for an estimated $1 billion or more, GTA VI launched worldwide on Thursday to glowing reviews, racing to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99, a mark matched only by Nintendo's 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The rollout began at midnight in New Zealand and moved across time zones from Tokyo to Miami, prompting launch parties, posts from world leaders and companies handing staff the day off.

Logitech gives employees GTA VI work holiday

At Logitech in San Jose, California, management let all staff play at work. "Instead of letting them go home and play we figured let's make it a house party and we'll all hang out together because we're more like friends and family here at Logitech," Derek Perez, head of global communications at Logitech G, told Reuters. Perez argued gaming has professional benefits: "Teamwork, if you're playing an online game with multiple people around the world. Communication, how do you communicate with those people. There are cognitive benefits to playing video games."

While some economists have warned about lost productivity, consumer analysts said the economy could gain from sales of the game, consoles, storage upgrades and even food delivery.

India's GTA VI moment

In India, one of the world's largest gaming markets with an estimated 550 million players, most of them on mobile, a console-only title became a social event. It sent players to gaming cafes, drove hours-long live streams and drew in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jacob Joel, a 30-year-old IT professional in Bengaluru, took the day off to play at a gaming cafe's mini-theatre, steering a speedboat beneath a bridge on a 100-inch projection screen with surround sound. "We waited around 13 long years to get into GTA VI... that is a nostalgic feeling," he said, controller in hand.