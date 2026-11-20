An Airbus A320 carrying a Qatari government delegation came close to an awkward landing at Switzerland's Bern Airport on Tuesday (November 17), as strong winds battered the aircraft during its approach. Gusts of up to 65 kilometres per hour pushed the plane sideways, forcing the pilots to make a difficult manoeuvre before bringing it safely down on the runway.

The landing, recorded by an aviation enthusiast near the airport, showed the aircraft approaching at a sharp angle. Rather than facing directly towards the runway, its nose remained turned into the wind to counter the force of the crosswinds.

The technique, known as a 'crab approach', allows pilots to maintain control of an aircraft during a crosswind landing. The pilots straightened the Airbus just before touchdown.

'Expected it to take off again'

The aircraft arrived from Doha at around 2:40 pm local time at Belp Airport in Bern. Matthias Hänni, who filmed the landing, told Swiss media that he had expected the pilots to abandon the attempt.

He said he thought the aircraft would climb again at any moment as it struggled against the gusts. Hänni was also struck by the size of the aircraft, describing the Airbus A320 as one of the largest planes to land at the airport.

Sheikh Tamim arrived separately

The footage prompted speculation about whether Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was aboard the aircraft. However, he was not on the jet. The Airbus, registered A7-HWL and operating as QAF9, was carrying members of the Qatari government delegation. Flight records showed that a Boeing 747 associated with the Emir flew to Paris that day.

Qatar's Amiri Diwan confirmed that Sheikh Tamim arrived in Switzerland on November 18 through Basel International Airport.

The weather also disrupted another arrival. A Swiss government Dassault Falcon 900 aborted its landing shortly before the Qatari aircraft and was diverted to Payerne Airport.