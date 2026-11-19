The United States National Security Agency's troubles continue for the third day on Thursday (Nov 19). According to a Fox News report, the spy agency continues to face an internal communications blackout for the third consecutive day, an unusually prolonged problem for one of America's most secretive facilities.

Trouble was first reported on Tuesday (Nov 17) by CNN, citing six sources in the know. The initial report suggested that NSA Net, the highly classified network used by employees, was down. Now, reports suggest that the NSA facility in Georgia, which is reportedly tasked with monitoring cybersecurity threats in the Middle East, continues to be hit by an outage of its highly classified intelligence communications.

Notably, the NSA internal communications network outage is only the latest in a growing list of technological outages to hit the USA. The list includes a disruption affecting major US banking platforms, an aviation ground stop and a massive Microsoft Outlook email outage.

What's happening to the NSA internal network?

Reportedly, while the NSA's most sensitive and critical intelligence networks remain operational, employees at the Georgia facility have been forced to rely on certain backup systems and workarounds. However, the outage at the facility that monitors threats in the Middle East has given rise to concerns about the outage's potential impact on internal communications related to the war in Iran.

What is NSA Net?

NSA Net is used by employees to communicate classified information internally. The outage has raised questions about the extent of the disruption to the agency's internal operations, although no further details about affected systems or services were immediately available. The cause of the outage remains unclear.

USA's tech troubles

Last week issued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop, which led to thousands of flights being delayed or cancelled. The Federal Aviation Administration eventually traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Before that, a massive Microsoft outage affected Outlook email services, leaving people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings.