US President Donald Trump and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, supported Jensen Huang once again, even as the CEO who replaced him at Nvidia hiked staff salaries at the American chip firm and asked employees to move forward. Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month after his extramarital affairs, including one with tech executive and alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, came to light.

Nvidia stock down despite strong earnings; interim CEO announces salary hikes

Despite reporting stronger revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter ended October, Nvidia shares traded lower on Wednesday (Nov 18). This is being seen by observers as a sign that investors want Jensen back. The shares fell 2.9 per cent on Wednesday, in the fifth straight session of declines. The share has dropped more than 13 per cent over the past week and roughly 30 per cent from its early-October peak.

Interim CEO Colette Kress meanwhile announced salary hikes and described operations as “business as usual”, asking the employees: “Let’s move forward.” Annual pay reviews and equity awards, usually scheduled for March, would be brought forward to December, she announced. This would mean salary increases and additional equity coming earlier than planned.

Kress said the priority was to ensure employees did not worry about compensation.

Trump, Musk defend Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump defended Huang, saying: “We have to take care of our geniuses; by the way, we don’t have that many of them.” Trump called his situation a tragedy and the loss of a brilliant man. “You can’t replace people. Some people can’t be replaced,” he said in an interview.

Trump had earlier said he would not mind seeing Huang reinstated, adding that the Nvidia founder had “learned a big lesson”.

Elon Musk compared Huang to US basketball legend Michael Jordan at his peak. “I would call Jensen … Michael Jordan at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team,” he said, comparing Jensen’s ouster to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you’re on a winning streak”.

He said there was “no one that can really replace Jensen”, pointing to Huang’s decades-long relationships with suppliers and employee loyalty.

Speaking at an event organised by The New York Times, Musk said he would hire Huang if given the chance.

Musk had already signed a petition supporting Huang’s return.