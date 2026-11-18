India's stock market is unlikely to move to 24x7 trading anytime soon. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said there is no immediate plan to introduce round-the-clock trading, warning that the risks could outweigh the benefits.

However, the regulator is exploring another financial technology development. Corporate bond tokenisation is progressing through a three-stage pilot, although extending blockchain-based technology to equity markets is not currently considered practical.

Why is SEBI against 24x7 stock market trading?

Speaking on the sidelines of the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges, Pandey said any decision to extend trading hours would require a strong justification.

He identified three major concerns:

- Cybersecurity: Keeping markets operational around the clock could increase exposure to cyberattacks.

- Fragmented liquidity: Trading activity could become spread across more hours, potentially reducing liquidity during individual sessions.

- Investor fatigue: Longer trading hours could increase pressure on retail investors to monitor markets continuously.

Pandey also questioned whether extending trading hours would genuinely improve market efficiency.

His comments indicate that Indian stock exchanges are unlikely to introduce overnight trading in the immediate future.

What is SEBI's corporate bond tokenisation pilot?

While SEBI remains cautious about 24x7 trading, it is exploring the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in India's corporate bond market. Tokenisation involves representing ownership or financial rights in an asset through digital tokens recorded on a digital ledger.

In the corporate bond market, this technology could potentially improve record-keeping, settlement efficiency and transparency. Pandey said the initiative was progressing through a three-stage pilot. However, he cautioned against applying the same technology to equities.

According to him, India's enormous equity market and the cost of operating distributed ledger systems make large-scale equity tokenisation impractical at present.

What other stock market reforms is SEBI considering?

Pandey also highlighted several regulatory reviews, including changes to the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR), Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), and Innovators Growth Platform rules.

These frameworks govern fundraising, company disclosures and listing requirements. SEBI is also examining proposals concerning margin trading facilities, pre-IPO platforms and securities lending and borrowing (SLBM). On securities lending, Pandey said the regulator favoured exchange-based transactions rather than opaque over-the-counter arrangements.