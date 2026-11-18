An Indigenous tribe from the Brazilian Amazon recently reached out to local authorities and asked for food. The nonprofit advocacy group Survival International reported on November 20 that 20 members of the Awá people, who have been living in isolation and are not in touch with the outside world, took yams from officials and returned to the rainforest. The incident raises concerns about the well-being of the tribe that is possibly facing some kind of a problem.

Climate change, land loss and other things have made life dire for tribes who live in isolation. Awa people are hunters and gatherers and have lived this way for decades. Survival International director Caroline Pearce said, “This is a troubling indication of how the continued invasion of uncontacted peoples’ forests puts otherwise self-sufficient Indigenous people in real danger.”

Awa tribe faces challenges in a modern world

Awa tribe is one of the last uncontacted tribes in the world and is facing threats from loggers, farmers, and other illegal intruders, besides climate change. Its people have been living in the Amazon rainforest for hundreds of years. European settlers attacked them in the 1800s, leading them to cut off all contact with the outside world. Awa only got their settlement areas in the mid-1980s, and a properly demarcated land took even more years. During this time, a lot of them fell victim to intruders, reducing their population to just around 300.

Pearce said the latest incident highlights the troubles facing the tribe and the Brazilian government should allocate more resources to "protect Arariboia from the loggers and ranchers who are razing it, in flagrant defiance of the law." Another group that has been working to support the Awa tribe is a team of Indigenous members of the Guajajara community known as the Forest Guardians. Some of the volunteers have even died trying to force back loggers an keep intruders out of the tribe's area.