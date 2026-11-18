An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly harassing a Thai-French origin YouTuber, repeatedly asking her for a "lip kiss" while she was recording a cultural programme at a municipal corporation fair. The incident took place on the night of November 13 at Town Hall Garden, where the woman was filming a cultural event. She recorded the interaction and later shared the video on Instagram. The footage went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The accused, identified as Aftab alias Gabru, was arrested on Monday (Nov 16). A case was registered against him at Surajpole police station under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

What happened at the Udaipur fair?

In the video, the man first asks the woman for a photograph, and she agrees. He then asks her for a "lip kiss", leaving her visibly uncomfortable. She can be heard saying "Eww", but he continues asking for a kiss even as she repeatedly refuses.

After the photograph is taken, he asks her to shake his hand on camera. She hesitates and declines, offering a fist bump instead, while he continues insisting on a handshake. Watch the video here:

The woman, who has around 70,000 followers on Instagram and is travelling across India, had hired the accused's auto-rickshaw to explore Udaipur. Police said he had taken her to different places in the city over two days.

Police trace accused using CCTV footage

Station House Officer Kamalendra Singh identified the accused as Aftab, also known as Gabru, a resident of Maharaj Ka Akhada in Udaipur's Sector 11. He is approximately 23 years old, according to details provided in the police account.

After the video surfaced on Instagram around November 14, police traced the accused and arrested him. Officers reportedly examined footage from around 150 CCTV cameras in and around the area and spoke to witnesses as part of the investigation.

Udaipur Police announced the arrest in a post on X, saying, "Taking swift action in the case of molestation of a foreign woman, the accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered at Surajpole police station. Further action is being taken as per rules. Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists."

Police post before and after: Accused apologises after arrest