The United States has fired a doomsday nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ahead of President Donald Trump's trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where nuclear weapons limits are set to be discussed. The unarmed Minuteman III missile was test-launched shortly after 11 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, or 2 am ET on Wednesday, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the US military said.

The test, designated Glory Trip 257, had been scheduled years in advance and was not conducted in response to global developments, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, which manages the US strategic bomber fleet and land-based ICBMs.

The command said the test was intended to verify the missile system's reliability and gather data for its sustainment and lifecycle analysis.

Why does the US regularly test Minuteman III missiles?

The US typically conducts several ICBM tests each year to assess the reliability of its missiles, collect data on their accuracy and train military personnel involved in launch operations.

The Minuteman III forms the land-based component of the US nuclear triad, which is a key part of the country's nuclear deterrent. The missiles have been in service for more than five decades. They were originally expected to remain operational for just 10 years, but the US has modernised them and extended their service life several times.

Washington is also working to upgrade its strategic nuclear arsenal, including replacing the Minuteman III with the next-generation Sentinel missile. However, the programme has faced delays and rising costs.

"The ability to conduct these rigorous, realistic tests relies on the dedication of our Airmen and is foundational to ensuring the safety and surety of the Minuteman system," said US Air Force General S.L. Davis, head of Air Force Global Strike Command.

Trump to discuss nuclear weapons limits with Xi and Putin

The missile test comes ahead of an expected meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19). It would be the first three-way summit involving the leaders of the world's three biggest nuclear powers.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Trump would "discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous".