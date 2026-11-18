The beloved web series Panchayat is set to make a comeback with season 5 on Amazon Prime Video. After days of teasing audiences with interactive social media posts, the OTT platform announced the global streaming premiere date for Season 5 of Panchayat. Panchayat will be returning to the digital platform on December 5, 2026.

Panchayat Season 5 release date out

Returning to the iconic village of Phulera with the much-loved Sachivji, the new season builds on the franchise’s enduring cultural connect, bringing audiences back to its quirky characters, village dynamics, and signature blend of understated humour, heartfelt moments, and local politics. Season 5 will premiere on December 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect in Panchayat Season 5

The latest season brings a fresh dose of drama, political rivalry, and chaos. Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera.

Panchayat Season 5 is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar, the series returns with its ensemble cast featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.



“Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. Panchayat is one such story. Over four seasons, Phulera and its people have found a place in the hearts of audiences, bringing them laughter, warmth, and moments that feel deeply familiar,” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of SVOD Content Acquisition, Prime Video India.

“As one of India’s most successful and recognisable franchises, it is a matter of immense pride that the series is now returning for its fifth season, a milestone that reflects its remarkable journey and continued resonance with audiences. Our longstanding relationship with TVF has been instrumental in bringing this beloved world to life, and we are thrilled to continue this journey together. As we return to Phulera for the latest chapter, we look forward to reuniting viewers with all the beloved characters who have made Phulera so memorable.”