India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a sharp right of reply at an Arria-formula meeting on “Natural Resources and Conflict,” hitting out at Pakistan for misusing the forum to push propaganda while highlighting the Pakistani military’s central role in resource exploitation.

“It was not our intention to bring other issues into this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to the comment made by the delegation of Pakistan that has chosen to misuse today’s discussion to peddle its propaganda,” Ambassador Parvathaneni said. “Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora.”

He pointed to a widely circulated September 2025 White House photograph in which Pakistan’s Army Chief (now Field Marshal) Asim Munir, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, presented then-US President Donald Trump with an open wooden box filled with colourful mineral stones, reportedly rare-earth samples, in the Oval Office. The display was widely seen as a charm offensive to attract American investment in Pakistan’s critical minerals at a time when Washington sought alternatives to Chinese dominance.

“Their Army Chief was seen last September, displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their Army’s role in this exploitation, which is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and the imposition of a state of emergency there,” the ambassador stated.

In October 2026, Pakistan’s federal government had imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the provincial administration led by Imran Khan’s PTI party, citing security failures. Ambassador Parvathaneni linked such moves to the military’s deepening control over resource-rich regions.

He advised: “Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, uses the country’s natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement. They would also be served better if the Pakistani Army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbours which is actually boomerang to bite their own country.”

India’s broader statement at the meeting, convened by Liberia, emphasised that natural resources should drive development under national ownership, voluntary cooperation, and respect for permanent sovereignty. It cautioned against securitised approaches that deepen grievances in resource-rich but development-poor areas and stressed that the Security Council should not encroach on the mandates of the General Assembly and ECOSOC.