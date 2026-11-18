The US Army has demonstrated the capabilities of an 18-drone swarm launched from an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) housed in a standard shipping container. The demonstration explored how drones and unmanned ground vehicles could support soldiers during operations, reduce their exposure to danger, extend strike range and provide commanders with additional options in challenging environments.

The demonstration took place during a live-fire technology event at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. It was attended by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, in partnership with US Army Europe and Africa and the 7th Army Training Command. The event was conducted under the Remote Rapid Response Autonomous Contingency Team (R3ACT) effort.

R3NEGADE UGV launches 18-drone swarm

During the demonstration, a R3NEGADE unmanned ground vehicle emerged from a standard 20-foot shipping container and launched an 18-drone swarm. The drones subsequently carried out a coordinated autonomous strike against a designated target. The R3NEGADE UGV deployed the drones using an HIV3 swarm launcher.

Several other demonstrations involving the R3NEGADE UGV also took place during the event. In one demonstration, another R3NEGADE vehicle emerged carrying a remotely operated weapon system equipped with a Javelin missile. These different configurations highlighted the potential applications of unmanned ground vehicles and their ability to carry various weapons and equipment for different missions. The live-fire demonstration began with a TRV-150 drone releasing smoke over a target. This was followed by the autonomous strike drones, which were launched from the UGV to carry out the strike.

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Other UGV and drone demonstrations

The event in Germany brought together engineers, Army leaders and soldiers to evaluate how emerging technologies could be integrated with the Army's existing weapons and systems. Soldiers also conducted an operation using a first-person-view (FPV) drone during the demonstration. Additionally, a static display featured a TRV-400 aircraft equipped with the developmental FIR3FLY anti-armor capability.

One of the main objectives was to demonstrate how existing Army weapons and technologies could work alongside emerging systems. Such integration could increase the armed forces' lethality while helping reduce costs. It could also provide military forces with additional operational options instead of depending exclusively on expensive, specialized platforms. The demonstration also connected these technological developments to the operational requirements of US Army forces in Europe, where American soldiers regularly train alongside NATO allies and partners.

Army officials highlight potential of containerised systems