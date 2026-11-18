The word “Human” has been named the Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year. Typically, a new word that speaks of modern times is adjudged the winner. For example, "mogging" was named the Collins word of the year. Last year, it was "parasocial" for Cambridge, meaning a one-sided connection or emotional bond that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, or even a fictional character or artificial intelligence.

So why pick a word like "human" that the people of Earth have known about for hundreds of years, and first appeared in the language in the mid-15th century? The Cambridge Dictionary has defined the word "human" as “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines.”

Why is Human the word of the year?

In the age of Artificial Intelligence, the definition of "human" assumes huge proportions, as it clearly places any kind of machine in a separate group. By choosing human as the word of the year, Cambridge has drawn a clear distinction between machines and humans. But companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are racing to blur the lines between them. They want to lend AI consciousness, and make them more like humans in every way.

Cambridge said in this environment, it becomes important to talk about the use and meaning of the word human. Colin McIntosh, an editor of the dictionary, said AI was "changing the way we talk about being human." This is why they chose to make it word of the year, as it distinguished human work from that of advanced computer systems.

"A recent increase in compounds such as ‘human-made’ highlight how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI," he said. Prof Rachel Adams, an expert on AI governance and human rights at the University of Cambridge, told Guardian, that we are back to the fundamental questions of " who are we, what does it mean to be human?"