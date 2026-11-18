What happens when the groom moves into the bride’s home, a woman calls the shots in her relationship, and marriage is no longer about choosing between two families? Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya seems to tackle societal norms around marriage and patriarchy with a refreshing new approach. For decades Barjatya’s films have been textbook example on how ideal Indian joint families are. In his latest film, he seems to take a fresh take on Indian marriages.

The trailer of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer is out, offering a glimpse of a family entertainer that retains the filmmaker’s emotional warmth while turning some familiar social conventions on their head.

At the heart of the trailer is a relationship that moves from dating to marriage, but not quite along the lines audiences might expect from a traditional family drama. Here, the husband moves into his wife's home, challenging the usual expectation of a bride adjusting to life in her marital home. The movie also firmly places its female protagonist in the driver’s seat, presenting a woman with agency and say in how she wants her relationship and family life to pan out. The idea is beyond the familiar dichotomy of the marital home, and that a marriage can create space for both partners and their families.

The trailer also gives Ayushmann and Sharvari ample room to play off each other. Their chemistry brings the romance to the fore, capturing the film’s spirited take on what it means to go the distance for love. Rather than simply revisiting the familiar tropes of a Rajshri romance, Barjatya seems to be looking at how relationships and family equations are evolving.

Watch the trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya here:

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the film’s album has already found an audience.

The film brings together an ensemble featuring Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni, Rajesh Kumar and others.