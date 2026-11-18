After a wait of more than 13 years, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially become playable in New Zealand, marking the beginning of one of the most anticipated video game launches in recent years. As the game unlocks at midnight in different regions, fans are making unusual plans to secure time to play from booking leave and considering sick days to signing agreements with their partners.

The launch has already sparked conversations beyond the gaming community. In Britain, research suggests that millions of workers could miss work around the release, while a Singapore YouTuber has gone viral after getting his wife to sign a 10-day gaming agreement.

GTA 6 launch begins in New Zealand

Rockstar Games’ latest title is rolling out across time zones, rather than becoming available everywhere at the same moment. New Zealand players were among the first to access the game as midnight arrived on November 19 local time.

The game is launching for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its reported download size of 212GB also means players need substantial storage space before entering the fictional world of Leonida.

The game returns players to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, and follows protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

2.56 million UK workers could take time off

GTA 6’s release is also creating an unusual workplace talking point. Research by broadband comparison website Uswitch, based on a survey of 1,000 UK workers who play video games, estimates that around 2.56 million workers could take time off for the launch. The projection includes approximately 1.68 million people considering annual leave and 887,515 who may call in sick despite not being unwell.

The survey also found that some employees working from home expect to use working hours to play. These figures are estimates based on survey responses, not confirmed workplace absences.

Singapore YouTuber’s 10-day GTA 6 agreement goes viral

In Singapore, YouTuber Julian Tay and his wife, Lisa Chan, have attracted attention after sharing a mock agreement allowing him to play GTA 6 from November 19 to November 29. The terms include no interruptions during missions, time to recover after failed missions and permission to delay household requests until he reaches a suitable stopping point.

One clause makes clear that everything happening inside the game is fictional, including interactions with fictional characters. The couple said the agreement was made for their online video series, rather than as a serious legal arrangement.

Why GTA 6 has created so much excitement